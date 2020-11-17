Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:35 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report a garage door was damaged at a property in the 17000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township.

-8:04 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to the 2800 block of North Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township on a report of a stolen black dump trailer.

SUNDAY

-7:11 to 9 p.m.: assault. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to two assault reports at the same location.

-3:09 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 1400 block of River Road in Orange Township on a report of the theft of tools.

-2:08 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a report someone was looking into the back door of a residence in the 4800 block of Dawson Road.

-1:15 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to the 3200 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township on the report neighbors were shooting off an explosive.

SATURDAY

-11:31 a.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to a report shots were heard in the 800 block of Riverside Drive.

-11:22 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to trespassing report in the 17000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township.

-10:47 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 1700 block of South Main Avenue in Orange Township.

-9:18 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-12:40 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash into a pole in the 19000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-11:54 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies, Sidney and Lockington Fire Departments and Fort Loramie Rescue assisted Miami County with a pursuit on state Route 66.

-4:16 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 16000 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-8:13 a.m.: identity theft. Deputies responded to the 100 block of East Walnut Street in Dinsmore Township on an identity theft report.

SUNDAY

-11:18 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Fort Loramie Police took a report at St. Michael’s Church in McLean Township a vehicle was taken the previous night, but that the caller now had it back.

SATURDAY

-10:35 p.m.: shooting. Fort Loramie Police and deputies responded to a report gun shots were heard in the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-4:41 p.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police responded to a trespassing report at the Spillway Bait & Tackle on state Route 362 in McLean Township.

FRIDAY

-9:41 p.m.: trespassing. Anna Police responded to a trespassing report at a property in the 100 block of South Linden Avenue in Franklin Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:45 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Timber Trail.

–7:31 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-4:11 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 18300 block of Herring Road in Salem Township.

SUNDAY

–11:07 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4800 block of Dawson Road in Loramie Township.

–4:11 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3600 block of Cargo Road in Cynthian Township.

-2:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-12:47 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 500 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

-11:49 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5500 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township.

SATURDAY

-11:24 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the 3200 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Salem Township.

–10:52 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads responded to the 5200 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-4:28 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire, deputies and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of Russia Road in Loramie Township.

-4:22 p.m.: fire. Deputies responded to the 20100 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township for a fire call.

–12:15 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 1100 block of Kaiser Road in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

