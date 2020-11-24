Police log

MONDAY

-9:36 p.m.: contempt. Wren J. McBrien, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-8:29 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of a driver’s license.

-6:33 p.m.: theft. The theft of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen in the 100 block of East North Street.

-5:49 p.m.: contempt. Christian A. A. Waldroop, 26, of Sidney, was arrested on an active contempt warrant.

-4:19 p.m.: contempt. Bryston G. Brandyberry, 19, of Maplewood, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-3:04 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Douglas Lee Fessler, 54, at large, was arrested on disorderly conduct — intoxicated create risk of harm charges.

-11:26 a.m.: grand jury indictment. Shane D. Skeens, 52, of Sidney, and Judy Lynn Skeens, 47, of Sidney, were both arrested on grand jury indictments.

-10:46 a.m.: contempt. Keagan Storm Donaldson, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding contempt warrant.

-10:14 a.m.: theft. The theft of credit cards, a Chase and a Capital One card, were reported stolen in the 800 block of Spruce Avenue.

SUNDAY

-7:55 a.m.: criminal damaging. The front window of a residence in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue was reported damaged. The damage is set at $300.

Crashes

Joshua N. Fleming, 42, of Sidney, was cited with improper starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash at Sunday 12:43 p.m.

Fleming was attempting to back to the north from a parking spot at 231 W. Poplar St. when he failed to see and hit the eastbound vehicle driven by Connie J. Forsythe, 68, of Sidney.

• Danielle R. Purdy, 28, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 18 at 10:20 a.m.

Purdy was traveling northbound on Walnut Avenue and initially passed a parked and unoccupied vehicle in front of 234 N. Walnut Ave. when her vehicle, when slowing down, was either was bumped into reverse or neutral, causing it to back southbound and hit the vehicle owned by Theodore D. Ludwig, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

