Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:37 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 18200 block of Golden Rod Court.

-1:07 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on Maplewood Road at Tawawa Maplewood Road.

THURSDAY

-4:07 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 2500 block of West Russell Road in Sidney.

-3:46 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 9100 block of West Mason Road in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-5:42 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Trent E. Wolford, 41, of Yorkshire, was arrested on criminal trespassing, attempted theft and possessing criminal tools charges. Additional charges may be coming after an analysis is completed of suspected drugs that were found in Wolford’s possession.

Deputies responded to B&B Auto on Tawawa Maplewood Road on a report someone was seen on surveillance camera trespassing and carrying tools onto the property. Upon arrival, according to a report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies started to search the junk yard for the suspect with the assistance of a K9. The K9 picked up an odor and lead deputies to a male, later identified as Wolford, who jumped out from behind a vehicle. Wolford allegedly started screaming and threw a cutting torch toward the K9 and deputies. Wolford was taken into custody. Suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on the bumper of the vehicle he was working on.

Village log

FRIDAY

-11:16 a.m.: bad checks. Bad checks was reported in the 200 block of West State Street in Botkins.

-11:15 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 100 block of Mary Street in Botkins.

-11:14 a.m.: theft. Two thefts were reported on East South Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:03 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-11:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

