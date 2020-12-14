Police log

SUNDAY

-7:51 p.m.: warrant. Alan C. Stephens, 39, of Pemberton, was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-12:38 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to trespass an individual from the Mystic Apartments on East Court Street.

-10:16 a.m.: criminal damaging. A screen door was reported damaged at a property in the 200 block of West Court Street.

FRIDAY

-5:54 p.m.: criminal damaging. A black 2014 Audi was reported damaged in the 200 block of S0uth Wilkinson Avenue.

-5:15 p.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued after police investigated a report of domestic violence.

-2:52 p.m.: criminal damaging. A tire was reported slashed in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

-1:11 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 2500 block of Apache Drive.

-11:19 a.m.: driving under the influence. Matthew John Pitts, 40, of Sidney, was for OVI.

WEDNESDAY

-3:50 p.m.: theft — deception. The theft of money was reported stolen in the 100 block of Mound Street.

Crashes

Jason Boyd Vordemark, 49, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash at Sunday 8:28 p.m.

Vordemark went off the roadway to the left and struck a tree in front of 1160 E. Hoewisher Road and then left the scene. He was later cited.

• Jesse A. Jacques, 29, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 11:20 a.m.

Jacques was traveling northbound in the 400 block of Second Avenue when he struck the parked vehicle in front of 410 Second Ave. that is owned by Kathy Whitehead, of Sidney.

• James M. King, 46, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:29 p.m.

King was traveling westbound on East Court Street at High Avenue when he struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him stopped in traffic that was driven by Brian J. Wood, 37, of Sidney. The collision caused Wood to hit the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Stephen L. Lewis, 55, Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:56 to 7 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls; one was for mutual aid.

SUNDAY

-1:10 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-8:25 a.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist an individual.

-12:42 a.m. to 9:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls

SATURDAY

-12:46 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:54 a.m. to 9:13 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 14 calls

FRIDAY

-10:47 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-12:20 to 4:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

