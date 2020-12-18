Police log

FRIDAY

-4:53 a.m.: domestic violence. John D. Lawrence, 37, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

THURSDAY

-11:39 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window pane was reported broken out at a property in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue. The damage is set at $15o.

-9:56 p.m.: criminal damaging. A back door’s glass was reported damaged at a property in the 100 block of West South Street. The damage is set at $10o.

-1:54 p.m.: contempt. Keesha Dawn Powers, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-8:33 a.m.: warrant. Brooke Nicole Davis, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant.

-6:33 a.m.: contempt. Randy Turner, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on an active contempt warrant.

-1:13 p.m.: assault. A warrant was issued after police investigated an alleged assault.

Crashes

Christopher Lee Moore, 26, of Sidney, was cited with operation of a vehicle without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:50 p.m.

Moore was traveling northbound Chestnut Avenue and then turned eastbound onto Fair Road where he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a set of stairs and railing at 440 Fair Road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:55 to 1:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-4:52 to 3:06 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire calls; one was for a grass fire.

-3:35 to 10:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls; two calls were for mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

