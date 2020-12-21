Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-4:38 p.m.: shooting complaint: A shooting complaint was reported in the 11800 block of Fair Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-7:24 a.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 8100 block of Hughes Road in Houston.

SUNDAY

-11:35 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-9:36 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Village Parkway in Jackson Center.

SATURDAY

-5:23 p.m.: burglary in progress. A burglary was reported in the 21100 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Center.

FRIDAY

-4:10 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 300 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-5:38 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 600 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:44 a.m. to 2:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-5:46 a.m. to 1:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-8:42 to 6:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-11:52 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 6200 block of Hardin Road.

FRIDAY

-7:03 to 7:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

