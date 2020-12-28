Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:14 p.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to the report lines were down at Park Street at Canal Street in Fort Loramie.

-9:31 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 14800 block of Sidney Plattsville Road.

SUNDAY

-11:01 p.m.: domestic violence. Deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident.

-5:34 p.m.: domestic violence. Deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident.

-1 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3500 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

SATURDAY

-7:41 p.m.: prowlers. A theft was reported in the 12700 block of Kirkwood Road.

-3:57 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Kuther Road.

Village log

SATURDAY

-5:39 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 4500 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Houston.

-11:05 a.m.: bad checks. Bad checkswere reported received in the 2100 block of state Route 47 in Houston.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-12:24 p.m.: fire. A miscellaneous fire was reported in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

SATURDAY

-2:17 p.m.: fire alarm. A fire alarm was reported in the 9400 block of Botkins Road in Botkins.

FRIDAY

-7:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

