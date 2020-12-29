Police log

MONDAY

-9:10 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to trespass a male from a property in the 300 block of East North Street.

-7:56 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.

-4:43 p.m.: passing bad checks. Police received a report bad checks were passed at a property in the 800 block of Second Avenue.

-4:19 p.m.: theft. The theft of $50 was reported stolen in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-11:56 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 200 block of Washington Street in which a Ruger 9mm handgun, valued at $500, was stolen, and door frame was damaged.

Crashes

Scott A. Cupp, 52, of Sidney, was cited with operation of a vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Christmas at 9:37 p.m.

Cupp was traveling eastbound on East Russell Road when he did not stop at the stop sign at Broadway Avenue and struck the passenger’s side of the southbound vehicle, driven by Judith Voisard, 69, of Sidney. Voisard then went off the east side of Broadway Avenue and hit and damaged a stop sign before coming to a stop on a piece of concrete for a drainage pipe.

According to the crash report, Cupp left the scene after the crash. He was later located from the vehicle’s license plate and was found to have a suspended driver’s license and was cited for multiple violations.

• Willie Lee Archie, 39, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 23, at 10:56 p.m.

Archie’s black 2017 Chevrolet Impala was found on top of a rock on the north side of the roadway in the 200 block of East South Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:55 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-5:59 a.m. to 12:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-6:27 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-5:11 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-5:28 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a report of a stove fire.

-12:47 to 8:13 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

