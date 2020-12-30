Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:51 a.m.: probation violation. Jeremy Ray Myers, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

-2:05 a.m.: probation violation. Jacob Kinney, 26, at large, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

TUESDAY

-9:37 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.

Crashes

Pamela Miller, 37, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:49 a.m.

Miller was stopped at a stop sign facing the south on North Walnut Avenue but then continued through the intersection of West North Street and failed to yield to and pulled in front of the eastbound vehicle, driven by Nicole Erb, 27, of Lima, on West North Street, causing a collision.

• Diane Stroud, 58, of Dayton, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:19 p.m.

Stroud was traveling eastbound on Michigan Avenue when she rear-ended the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Mary Maxwell, 28, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:33 to 8:19 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-3:27 to 11:13 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-9:55 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-5:59 a.m. to 11:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

