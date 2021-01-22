Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-9:46 a.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was reported.

-7:37 a.m.: vandalism. A vandalism was investigated in the 16700 block of Deam Road.

-3:28 a.m.: threats or harassment. A scam was reported in the 5800 block of state Route 29.

THURSDAY

-7:40 p.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was reported.

-3:57 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Riverside Drive.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:22 a.m.

Edward H. Grieshop, 82, of Anna, was stopped at the northen intersection of Hardin Wapak Road and state Route 29, and when he pulled into traffic turning southeast onto state Route 29, he slid in the drifting/blowing snow. As his vehicle headed southeast on state Route 29 it was hit in the front passenger door by the southeast vehicle on state Route 29, driven by Andrew David Shappie, 42, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:34 to 8:53 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-7:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

