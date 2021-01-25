Police log

SUNDAY

-4:47 p.m.: theft. The theft of a generator, valued at $400, was reported stolen in the 600 block of Montrose Avenue.

SATURDAY

-5:43 p.m.: warrant. Terry R. Kilfian Jr., 47, of Sidney, was arrested on an active Miami County warrant.

-1:35 p.m.: theft — without consent. A garbage can tote, valued at $40, and two recycling bins, valued at $20, were reported stolen from a property in the 600 block of South Main Avenue.

-1:13 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a report of trespassing at Kroger on Michigan Street.

-12:50 a.m.: driving under the influence. Scott Logan, 58, of Anna, was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-2:32 p.m.: criminal mischief. Lug nuts on a vehicle were reported loosened in the 300 block of Main Avenue.

-8:46 a.m.: contempt. Aaron L. Lambert, 45, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-8:34 a.m.: warrant. Laura Taborn, 49, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

Jan. 19

-2:10 p.m.: criminal damaging. A chain link fence was reported cut and a small gray granite slant stone was stolen at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home on South Main Avenue.

Crashes

• Abigail Aiwei Kramer, 16, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control on Saturday at 9:10 a.m.

Kramer was traveling southeast on Bridlewood Drive when she went off the right side of the roadway and hit a mailbox in front of 2945 Bridlewood Drive.

• Tina L. Platfoot, 54, of Sidney, was cited with a right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:07 p.m.

Platfoot was traveling south in unit block of South Vandemark Road when she made a left hand turn in front of a northbound vehicle causing Kennith R. Napier, 39, of Sidney, to strike the rear of her vehicle.

• Kenneth Deryl Cross, 59, of Whiteville, Tennessee, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:49 p.m.

Cross was operating a semitrailer north and when he attempted to make a right turn from the center lane of South Vandemark Road onto Fair Road he hit the northbound vehicle in the right lane at the light at Fair Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Joseph A. Perkins, 43, of Sidney.

• Kristen L. Fries, 21, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:44 a.m.

Fries was stopped facing the east at a stop sign on Gleason Street but entered the intersection with North Stolle Avenue before it was clear and was struck by a northbound vehicle on North Stolleu Avenue, driven by Amanda L. Fournier, 32, of Piqua.

• Kevin Griesdorn, 61, of Maria Stein, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:22 p.m.

Griesdorn was traveling southbound on Ohio Avenue in the right lane and when he attempted to change lanes into the right lane, he struck the southbound vehicle in the right lane that was driven by Justin Lee Neville, 35, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:13 a.m. to 12:13 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-3:42 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a mutual aid fire alarm; the call was cancelled en route.

-7:03 a.m. to 7:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls

SATURDAY

-3:03 a.m. to 7:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

-10:02 a.m. to 7:56 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

FRIDAY

-8:17 p.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to an issue with an animal.

-8:06 a.m. to 11:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 14 calls

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

