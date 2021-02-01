Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:27 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 2400 block of Fair Road in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-10:37 p.m.: property damage crash: A crash was reported 1n 13900 black of state Route 65 in Maplewood.

-8:12 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 5800 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Sidney.

-12:58 p.m.: assault. An alleged assault was reported.

-2:03 a.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies investigated an ATV complaint in Sidney.

-1:33 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 400 block of Hoewisher Road in Sidney.

-1:33 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 300 block of West Russell Road in Sidney.

SATURDAY

-10:53 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 10800 block of Little Turtle Way in Sidney.

-6:42 p.m.: property damage crash: A citation was issued after a crash was investigated at County Road 25A at West Mason Road in Sidney.

FRIDAY

-7:18 p.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was reported.

-4:48 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 3100 block of Luther Road in Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-12:11 a.m.: CPO violation. An adult was arrested after a report of a CPO violation was investigated in the 200 block of West South Street in Anna.

SUNDAY

-2:03 p.m.: vandalism. A vandalism was reported in the 13700 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

-11:38 a.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was reported.

SATURDAY

-2:56 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 6300 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-12:36 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 5600 block of state Route 47 in Houston.

FRIDAY

-5:34 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 13900 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-12:04 to 7:59 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-1:41 a.m.: fire alarm. Fire crews responded to a fire alarm in the 16100 South Main Street in Anna.

SATURDAY

-6:36 p.m.: carbon monoxide. A carbon monoxide investigation was conducted at a property in the unit block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.

-12:27 a.m. to 5:53 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-3:36 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported in the 2300 block of River Road in Sidney.

FRIDAY

-3:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

