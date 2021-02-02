Police log

MONDAY

-8:13 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 2300 block of Aldrin Drive.

-4:54 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an alleged assault.

-2:07 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report a tent was damaged and a black plastic tote and sketch book were stolen at West North Street at Oak Avenue.

-1:40 p.m.: contempt. Cristian J. Santos, 25, of Springfield, was arrested on an outstanding contempt warrant.

Crashes

Sherri Boyd, 37, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 9:32 a.m.

Boyd was turning right from state Route 47 onto Vandemark Road when she failed to see, due to her vehicle’s windshield being covered with snow, and hit the stopped southbound vehicle at the red light on North Vandemark Road, that was driven by Marion Watren, 81, of Sidney.

• Brendon Devante, 20, of Anna, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:24 p.m.

Devante was traveling westbound in the 1500 block of Michigan Street when he lost control of his vehicle and slid over the curve and onto the sidewalk, causing disabling damage.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:56 to 6:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-11:42 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-4:33 to 8:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.