Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9:19 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 2800 block of County Road 25A.

MONDAY

-5:03 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 5800 block of state Route 29.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:33 a.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire.

-7:32 a.m. to 12:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-6:49 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-3:44 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

