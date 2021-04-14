Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-10:03 a.m.: animal complaint. An animal complaint was reported in the 400 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.
-9:24 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 18600 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Center.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-8:33 a.m.: odor. An odor investigation was conducted in the 300 block of South Mill Street in Botkins.
-8:29 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of East State Street in Botkins.
TUESDAY
-4:14 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of state Route 66 in Houston.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-6:04 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Kyle Shaner.