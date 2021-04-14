Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:03 a.m.: animal complaint. An animal complaint was reported in the 400 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.

-9:24 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 18600 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Center.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-8:33 a.m.: odor. An odor investigation was conducted in the 300 block of South Mill Street in Botkins.

-8:29 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of East State Street in Botkins.

TUESDAY

-4:14 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:04 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

