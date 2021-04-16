Police log

FRIDAY

-2:50 a.m.: criminal damaging. Tariq Vining, 23, at large, was arrested on criminal damaging charges after a door was reported damaged at a property in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue. The damage is set at $150.

THURSDAY

-10:33 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window pane was reported damaged at a property in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue. The damage is set at $100.

-6 p.m.: warrant. Sarah J. Rotenberry, 36, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding Darke County warrant.

-2:06 p.m.: possession of drugs. Tanea Lyn Caudill, 29, at large, was arrested on possession of drugs charges.

-12:33 p.m.: theft. Two American Bass speakers, valued at $230, and a QPower speaker box, valued at $210, and an amp, valued at $180, were reported stolen out of a vehicle parked on the lot at Sidney Car Care on Fourth Avenue.

-11:42 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 200 block of East Ruth Street.

-3:34 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Marissa Anne Sharpe, 23, of Minster, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

Crashes

Stephanie R. Henman, 30, of Sidney, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:06 a.m.

Henman was facing eastbound at a stop sign on Gleason Road at Vandemark Road when she attempted to turn left to go north onto Vandemark Road and pulled into the pathway of a southbound vehicle on Vandemark Road resulting in minor damage to both vehicles.

The other vehicle was driven by John Patrick O’Reilly, 62, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:05 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-1:34 a.m. to 6:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-10:54 a.m. to 11:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.