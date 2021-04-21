Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:02 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2200 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.

-7:41 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10900 block of Commanche Drive.

TUESDAY

-5:57 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3200 block of Michigan Street.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-4:50 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Karen Court in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:09 p.m.: field fire. A field fire was reported at Subler and Dorsey Roads.

-6:01 p.m.: field fire. A field fire was reported in the 5400 block of Darke Shelby Road.

-3:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

