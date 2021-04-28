Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-8:25 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested after a complaint was reported.
-5:35 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-1:23 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.
TUESDAY
-9:38 p.m.: scam. A burglary was reported in the 12100 block of state Route 363 in Minster.
-5 p.m.: scam. A burglary was reported in the 200 block of South Fork Street in Jackson Center.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-3:23 to 10:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
-3:02 p.m.: fire alarm. A fire alarm was reported in the 400 block of West Pike Street.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.