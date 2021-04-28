Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-8:25 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested after a complaint was reported.

-5:35 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:23 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

TUESDAY

-9:38 p.m.: scam. A burglary was reported in the 12100 block of state Route 363 in Minster.

-5 p.m.: scam. A burglary was reported in the 200 block of South Fork Street in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:23 to 10:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-3:02 p.m.: fire alarm. A fire alarm was reported in the 400 block of West Pike Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

