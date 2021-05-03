Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-9:13 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
-9:02 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 14100 block of Harmon Road in Sidney.
-8:39 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 3200 block of Red Feather Road in Sidney.
SUNDAY
-3:31 a.m.: loud music. A loud party/music was reported in the 9000 block of Pasco Montra Road.
-1:57 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at state Route 47 at Lindsey Road in Sidney.
SATURDAY
-7 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 2900 block of River Road in Sidney.
-12:05 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 5000 block of Fessler Buxton Road.
FRIDAY
-7:54 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 22400 block of LeFever Road.
Village log
MONDAY
-10:56 a.m.: vandalism. A vandalism was reported in the unit block of West Main Street in Fort Loramie.
-9:14 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 21100 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Center.
-6:49 a.m.: vandalism. A vandalism was reported in the unit block of North Main Street in Fort Loramie.
SATURDAY
-10:04 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 300 block of West State Street.
-8:34 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported in the 300 block of South Mill Street in Botkins.
-5:15 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.
-9:32 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 500 block East Main Street in Anna.
-12:02 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 6500 block of Main Street in Pemberton.
-12:58 a.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-11:19 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 3700 block of Kuther Road in Sidney.
-9:33 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 100 block of North Liberty Street in Russia.
-2:17 to 11:57 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
SUNDAY
-2:45 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters responded to an illegal burn in the 3200 block of Red Feather Road.
-4:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
SATURDAY
-5:10 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.
-1:31 p.m.: mower fire. Firefighters responded to a mower fire at 5700 state Route 274 in New Bremen.
-5:50 a.m. to 4:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
FRIDAY
-7:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.