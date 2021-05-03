Police log

MONDAY

-12:56 a.m.: contempt. Joshua Aaron Casuey, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-12:30 a.m.: criminal mischief. Officers were dispatched on a report of a theft in progress at a property in the 800 block of Foraker Avenue.

SUNDAY

-11:09 p.m.: theft. The theft of an iPhone 7, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue.

-11:09 a.m.: probation violation. Joshua A. Mowery, 29, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-10 a.m.: criminal damaging. A door window on a 1999 Oldsmobile was reported pushed down and damaged in the 400 block of North Walnut Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:37 p.m.: criminal trespass. A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-11:53 a.m.: warrant. Mitchell Hunter, 26, of Wapakoneta, was arrested on an active Auglaize County warrant.

-11:37 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a request to trespass a juvenile from Rolling Hills Skate Club on East Russell Road.

-7:45 p.m.: criminal damaging. Thirty-eight pieces of 4-inches by 10-inches PVC pipes were reported stolen at Menard’s on North Lester Avenue.

-10:23 p.m.: theft. The theft of snacks/food was reported stolen from unlocked vehicle parked in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-9:24 p.m.: theft. The theft of three pepperomias live plants were reported stolen at an apartment in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

-3:19 a.m.: contempt. Katrina Fitzgerald, 24, of Minster, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-3 a.m.: warrant. Brian Sealscott, 58, of Wapakoneta, was arrested on an active warrant.

THURSDAY

-9:18 a.m.: probation violation. Jasmine N. Ritter, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

Crashes

Noelle Cost, 29, of Sidney, was cited with overtaking-passing to the right after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 7:52 p.m.

Cost was traveling eastbound on East Russell Road and when she attempted to pass the vehicle in front of her, driven by Chance Rockwell, 30, of Sidney, on the right side, she struck his vehicle as he was preparing to turn right into the Sidney Flower Shop parking lot.

Cost told police she thought Rockwell was attempting to turn left, and so she tried to pass him on the right side.

• Destiny C. Ostermyer, 24, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:33 a.m.

Ostermyer was traveling northbound on Highland Avenue when she moved to the right to avoid a southbound on Highland but then she hit the parked vehicle, owned by Mickey Hecht, of Sidney, in front 236 N. Highland Ave. on the east side.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:51 p.m.: power line down. Firefighters responded to a report a power line was down.

-11:21 to 12:18 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-9 a.m. to 12:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-8:11 a.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

SUNDAY

-8:43 a.m. to 5:05 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-12:43 a.m. to 11:53 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 14 calls.

SATURDAY

-3:14 to 11:56 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-1:09 to 10:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

