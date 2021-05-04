Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:16 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in 500 block of Cross Trail.

-10:49 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 1200 block off Campbell Road.

-7:16 to 7:46 a.m.: threats or harassment. Two calls on threats or harassment were reported in the 5600 block of Houston Road.

MONDAY

-8:10 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in 6300 block of state Route 66.

-4:13 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on Sidney Plattsville Road.

FRIDAY

-4:12 a.m.: warrant. Brandon Lee Miller, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

Village log

TUESDAY

-4:52 p.m.: bad checks. Bad checks were reported in the 600 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Center.

-4:10 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of Linkensmith Drive in Anna

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:01 to p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

–11:06 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

