Police log

TUESDAY

-3:25 p.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was reported to police.

-1:40 p.m.: theft. The theft of a license plate, valued at $100, on a white 2006 Ottawa Spotter was reported at Cargill on Industrial Drive.

-9:39 a.m.: criminal damaging. The left quarter panel and bumper on a silver 2006 Toyota was reported keyed in the 1200 block of Apple Blossom Lane.

Crashes

Duaine Liette, 61, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:21 a.m.

Liette was in the left turn lane on East Russell Road traveling west when he wanted to change lanes to continue to go westbound, but failed to see and hit the westbound vehicle in the right lane on East Russell Road that was driven by Keena Anderson, 38, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:22 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-7:26 a.m. to 10:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

-1:47 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

MONDAY

-3:07 to 9:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

