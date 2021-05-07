Police log
THURSDAY
-5:41 p.m.: theft — without consent. An identity theft was reported to police
-2:54 p.m.: warrant. Linda J. Naseman, 64, of Sidney, was served a summons for a warrant.
-1:29 p.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued after a domestic incident was investigated.
WEDNESDAY
-6:29 p.m.: theft. The theft of $10 was reported stolen at a property in the 600 block in Buckeye Avenue.
-10:52 a.m.: theft. The theft of $2,050 was reported at a property in the 600 block of Michigan Street.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-3:57 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
THURSDAY
-9:01 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.
-2:15 a.m. to 10:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 14 calls.
WEDNESDAY
-8:09 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.
-11:05 a.m. to 11:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.