Police log

THURSDAY

-5:41 p.m.: theft — without consent. An identity theft was reported to police

-2:54 p.m.: warrant. Linda J. Naseman, 64, of Sidney, was served a summons for a warrant.

-1:29 p.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued after a domestic incident was investigated.

WEDNESDAY

-6:29 p.m.: theft. The theft of $10 was reported stolen at a property in the 600 block in Buckeye Avenue.

-10:52 a.m.: theft. The theft of $2,050 was reported at a property in the 600 block of Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-3:57 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-9:01 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-2:15 a.m. to 10:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 14 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-8:09 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-11:05 a.m. to 11:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

