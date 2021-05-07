Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-10:02 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported down in the 1700 block of Port Jefferson Road.

-11:47 a.m.: drugs. A report of drugs was reported in the 1200 block of Fair Road.

-11:47 a.m.: drugs. An adult was arrested after drugs were reported in the 3500 block of River Road.

THURSDAY

-8:33 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down at Baker and Pence Roads.

-5:37 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 18300 block of Subler Road in Sidney.

-4:11 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 500 block of Stillwater Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-8:26 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 100 block of Birch Street in Jackson Center.

THURSDAY

-9:40 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at County Road 25A at Meranda Road in Anna.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:54 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-12:54 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 17000 block of Kettlersville Road.

THURSDAY

-4:51 to 11:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.