Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-10:02 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported down in the 1700 block of Port Jefferson Road.
-11:47 a.m.: drugs. A report of drugs was reported in the 1200 block of Fair Road.
-11:47 a.m.: drugs. An adult was arrested after drugs were reported in the 3500 block of River Road.
THURSDAY
-8:33 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down at Baker and Pence Roads.
-5:37 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 18300 block of Subler Road in Sidney.
-4:11 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 500 block of Stillwater Road.
Village log
FRIDAY
-8:26 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 100 block of Birch Street in Jackson Center.
THURSDAY
-9:40 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at County Road 25A at Meranda Road in Anna.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-11:54 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
-12:54 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 17000 block of Kettlersville Road.
THURSDAY
-4:51 to 11:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.