Police log

MONDAY

-7:19 p.m.: warrant. Nicole Asher, 33, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:18 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of an LG Styol cellphone, valued at $100, was reported stolen in the 900 block of Fair Road.

-1:01 p.m.: theft. The theft of 39 Diazepan pills was reported stolen at a property in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.

-12:53 p.m.: warrant. A male juvenile was arrested on warrant.

-11:17 a.m.: criminal damaging. A door jam and lock and a window lock were reported damaged at a property in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue. The total damage amount is set at $500.

-8:33 a.m.: warrant. Joe D. Reynolds III, 49, of Whitehall, was arrested on a warrant.

SUNDAY

-4:29 p.m.: theft. The theft of two bottles of Cabernet was reported stolen at Speedway on North Main Avenue.

Crashes

Nathaniel E. Chipps, 22, of De Graff, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:49 p.m.

Chipps was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue in the right lane when he attempted to turn left and hit the southbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Deborah L. Phelps, 66, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

