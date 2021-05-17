Police log

SUNDAY

-10:24 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 1100 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:49 a.m.: using weapons while intoxicated. Isaiah Jacob Fahnestock, 21, of Wapakoneta was arrested on using weapons while intoxicated charges.

-1:46 a.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a Michael Kors purse, valued at $100, containing $300 cash, a 12 Max iPhone, valued at $1,100, and three credit cards, was reported stolen in the 700 block of Fair Road.

-12:09 a.m.: arson-pubic building. A possible arson was reported at Custenborder Fields on Riverside Drive.

SATURDAY

-9:16 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-5:35 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a handicap placard was reported in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-11:08 a.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-8:52 a.m.: criminal damaging. Glue on a vehicle’s door was reported damaged in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-8:02 a.m.: warrant. Thomas Lee Hicks, 46, at large, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

–12:16 a.m.: driving under the influence. Joseph C. Brackney, 31, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-10:37 p.m.: warrant. Danielle Bailey, 37, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:13 p.m.: unauthorized use of a vehicle. The unauthorized use of a 2002 Honda Accord was reported in the 100 block of Leisure Court.

-2:27 p.m.: endangering children. Police are investigating an endangering children report.

-12:28 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 400 block of Maxwell Place.

-8:38 a.m.: contempt. Tylor M. Cline, 22, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-7:23 a.m.: criminal damaging. The glass of a window on the front of a residence in the 800 block of McKinney Avenue was reported damaged.

THURSDAY

-8:38 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 14-year-old was arrested for being unruly.

Crashes

Teresa A. Ambos, 58, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:50 a.m.

Ambos was at the stop sign on Lester Avenue at state Route 47 when she failed to yield and hit the westbound vehicle on state Route 47, driven by Patricia A. Brown, 74, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

