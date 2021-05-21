Police log

FRIDAY

-3:11 a.m.: warrant. Joseph Honeycutt, 37, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-2:57 p.m.: criminal damaging. The side of garage was reported at a property in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

MONDAY

-10:41 a.m.: domestic violence. Aaron J. Leach, 35, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

WEDNESDAY

-6:27 p.m.: theft. The theft of clothing and blankets, for a total value of $1,000, was reported stolen in the 300 block in East Court Street.

Crashes

Paul H. Hepp, 64, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:38 a.m.

Hepp was traveling west on Russell Road at the red light at St. Marys Avenue that had just turned green when he hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Tyre A. Williams, 25, of Sidney.

• Katherine Kies, 88, of Botkins, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10:46 a.m.

Kies was backing out of a parking spot in the 100 block of North Ohio Avenue when she hit the southbound vehicle, driven by Thelma Francis Henman, 87, of Sidney, at the location.

• Avery Griffis, 17, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:26 p.m.

Griffis was traveling northbound on South Vandemark Road when she failed to stop and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle for traffic in front of her that was driven by Amanda Fugate, 30, of Sidney.

• James P. Frasure, 48, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a crash on Wednesday at 3:42 p.m.

Frasure was traveling eastbound in the center lane of Russell Road and when he tried to change into the right lane, the eastbound vehicle in the right lane, driven by Troy L. Huddleston, 25, of Sidney, went right and up over the curb. Huddleston told police he believed his front passenger’s side tire/suspension may have been damaged by going over the curb.

There was no visible damage to either vehicle and each were able to be driven from the scene.

• Issiah Jacob Fahnestock, 21, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:08 p.m.

Fahnestock was traveling northbound on County Road 25A when he did not slow in time and struck the rear of the vehicle attempting to turn in front of him that was driven by Melissa Nicodemus, 38,of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.