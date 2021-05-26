Police log

TUESDAY

-9:40 p.m.: warrant. Katrina M. Fitzgerald, 38, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

-7:02 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of keys were reported stolen in the 1300 block of Michigan Street.

-6:49 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing report at a property in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-4:02 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 300 block of East North Street.

-11:54 a.m.: possession of drugs. Jeremy W. Alexander, 39, of Xenia, was arrested on possession of drugs and criminal tools charges.

-8:22 a.m.: criminal damaging. The rear window on a tan 2011 Chevrolet was reported shattered in the 300 block of East Robinson Street.

Crashes

Thomas L. Roll, 66, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:35 p.m.

Roll was backing out of his driveway in the 300 block of Lunar Street when he failed to see hit the eastbound vehicle on Lunar Street that was driven by Christie S. Mandal, 61, of Sidney.

• Michael S. Bridges, 40, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 9:51 a.m.

Bridges was stopped at the red light facing the south on North Miami Avenue at East North Street and when the light turned green he moved forward and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Ashley N. Mabes, 28, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

