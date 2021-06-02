Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:27 a.m.: probation violation. Marcus T. Ratliff, 30, of Piqua, was arrested on an active probation violation warrant.

TUESDAY

-9:52 p.m.: warrant. Crystal Dawn Marlow, 44, of Sidney, was arrested on an active Miami County warrant.

-4:49 p.m.: theft. The theft of an Apple watch, valued at $529, was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Constitution Avenue.

-4:30 p.m.: contempt. Kevin Thomas, 43, of Urbana, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-3:46 p.m.: criminal damaging. Parts on a black 2012 Buick Enclave was reported damaged in the 800 block of Ohio Avenue. The damage is set at $200.

-9:53 a.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s window on a maroon 1999 Ford truck was reported shattered in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-12:48 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 400 block of Summit Street.

SUNDAY

-3:57 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police are investigating a trespassing report at a property in the 1400 block of North Main Avenue.

May 27

-3:17 p.m.: breaking and entering. A report of a breaking and entering is under investigation by Sidney Police at a property in the 700 block of South Miami Avenue. The property, which is in foreclosure according to the police report, was found to have water pipes and appliances removed, as well as vagrants to have moved in.

Crashes

Dana A. Kiser, 71, of Jackson Center, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:42 p.m.

Kiser was attempting to exit Tim Horton’s parking lot on Michigan Street and hit the westbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Gwendalyn M. Purtee, 19, of Alger.

• Yukiko Yamasaki, 54, of Anna, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:57 p.m.

Yamasaki was stopped at the red light facing the west on state Route 47 at Folkerth Avenue and when the light turned green he moved forward and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Kimberly Rickert, 63, of Anna.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:54 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-3:43 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:27 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-9:12 a.m. to 10:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

