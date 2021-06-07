Police log

MONDAY

-9:22 a.m.: contempt. Aichata Louzolo, 36, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-12:19 a.m.: domestic violence. Lovina L. Wolaver, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

SATURDAY

-11:32 p.m.: driving under the influence. Aaron C. Swaney, 31, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

-7:42 p.m.: theft. The theft of four packs of pork chops, valued at $20, a package of hamburger, valued at $7, two Frisch’s Big Boy dolls, valued at $275, and miscellaneous jewelry, valued at $5, were reported stolen in the 300 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-7:25 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing report at Buffalo Wild Wings on Michigan Street.

-1:32 p.m.: probation violation. Misty King, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on three warrants from Sidney Municipal Court and Miami and Champaign Counties.

-12:50 a.m.: contempt. Shelly Swiger, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

FRIDAY

-8:06 a.m.: contempt. Kenneth Virgil Wilson, 55, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-7:20 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing report in the 1100 block of Hazelnut Lane.

-5:11 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a gray iPad was reported stolen in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-1:42 p.m.: theft — motor vehicle. The theft of an orange 1995 GMC heavy construction dump truck, valued at $5,000, and also a 30-foot trailer, $13,000, were reported stolen in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-12:06 p.m.: theft. The theft of a cellphone, valued at $1200, a cell watch, valued at $380, and a computer tablet, valued at $900, were reported stolen in the 2300 block of Apache Drive.

THURSDAY

-4:39 p.m.: theft. The theft of a blue phone, valued at $120, was reported stolen in the 400 block of West Russell Road.

Crashes

April R. Harrington, 57, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 8:07 p.m.

Harrington was traveling northbound state Route 29 in the right lane when she attempted to change into the left lane and hit the northbound vehicle in the left lane on state Route 29 that was driven by Keith A. Bey, 54, of Sidney.

• Clyde V. Jenkins, 68, of Piqua, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:18 p.m.

Jenkins was traveling northbound on North Highland Avenue when he went off the roadway and struck the retaining wall and sign for the Town Center apartment complex. The crash remains under investigation.

• Orin E. Reames, 23, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:09 p.m.

Reames was traveling southbound on McKinley Avenue when he failed to negotiate the narrow roadway and his passenger’s side mirror hit the parked vehicle on McKinley Avenue that owned by Chris S. Whalen, of Sidney.

• Brad Alan Rickey, 48, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:20 p.m.

Rickey was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he attempted to turn left into an alley he turned in front of the eastbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Karen S. Rosser, 61, of Sidney, causing a collision.

• Amy K. Burks, 36, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Friday before noon.

Burks was traveling westbound on state Route 47 and was attempting to turn right into the Kroger parking lot when she hit a street sign, breaking the sign off at the base and causing damage to her vehicle.

She then left the area and became involved in another crash down the road with Timothy Wayne Schutte, 49, of Urbana, where she was again cited with operation without reasonable control at 11:47 a.m.

Burks was traveling northbound on North Vandemark Road in the left lane at the intersection with West Russell Road. She made a right turn from the left lane and hit the driver’s side of Schutte’s stopped vehicle on West Russell Road that was facing the west.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:03 to 7:13 a.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-8:07 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-12:02 a.m. to 1:16 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-3:50 a.m. to 11:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls; nothing was found upon arrival of one call.

-3:05 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

FRIDAY

-2:41 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to five calls.

-1:19 a.m. to 8:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

-10:33 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

