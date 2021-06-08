Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-7:56 a.m.: vandalism. A vandalism was reported in the 1200 block of Stephens Road in Sidney.

-2:55 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted with a pursuit at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

MONDAY

-3:21 p.m.: drunk. An intoxicated person was reported at state Route 74 at Lindsey Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:38 p.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident was reported in Minster.

-7:17 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 12500 block of state Route 362 in Minister.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:41 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to a report of lines down.

-6:31 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-6:59 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 100 block of Oak Street in Botkins.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

