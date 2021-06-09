Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-2:12 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 5800 block of state Route 29.
TUESDAY
-6:26 p.m.: drunk. An intoxicated person was reported in the 3500 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.
-5:33 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 11800 block of Hathaway Road.
Village log
TUESDAY
-10:19 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 11700 block of Amsterdam Road in Anna.
SATURDAY
-1:34 a.m.: loud music. A complaint of a loud party/music was investigated in the 200 block of James Street in Jackson Center.
FRIDAY
-9:27 p.m.: investigate complaint. An adult was arrested after police responded to a report about a mental subject in Houston.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-3:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.