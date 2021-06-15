Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-10:01 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at state Route 274 at Interstate 75.

-9:11 a.m.: loud music. A loud party/music was reported at North Main Street at North Street.

-7:55 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 7300 block of state Route 705 in Sidney.

-7:25 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1100 block of Stephens Road in Sidney.

MONDAY

-10:09 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 5700 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-4:22 p.m.: drunk. An intoxicated person was reported in the 21500 block of Herring Road.

-3:53 p.m.: loud music. A loud party/music was reported in the 10800 block of Mowhawk Court in Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-2:28 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 200 block of Robb Street.

-1:30 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 13200 block of Lochard Road in Anna.

-1:19 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 300 block of Sioux Street in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:11 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 11900 block of County Road 25A.

-9:41 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak.

-7:26 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-9:35 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 100 block of Meadow Drive.

-9:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

