Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:27 a.m.: drunk. An intoxicated person was reported in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive.

TUESDAY

-5:39 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 17800 block of state Route 706 in Sidney.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-7:14 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the unit block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie.

TUESDAY

-10:19 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment were reported in the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Center.

-4:24 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 7000 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

-4:05 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 13400 block of Wells Road in Anna.

-4:04 p.m.: investigate complaint. An ATV complaint was investigated at North Linden Street at Jackson Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:15 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire in the 3500 block of state Route 48 in Houston.

-11:07 to 11:55 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-7:11 p.m.: fire. Firefighters provided mutual aid.

-3:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

