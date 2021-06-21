Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-12:06 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 4000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

SATURDAY

-2:21 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.

Village log

SUNDAY

-6:03 p.m.: assault. An alleged assault was reported in Anna.

-11:15 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

-1:59 a.m.: investigate complaint. Shooting was reported heard in the 5300 block of Stoker Road in Houston.

-1:29 a.m.: domestic violence. An alleged domestic violence incident was reported.

SATURDAY

-11:27 p.m.: loud party. A loud party/musice was reported in the 100 block of Main Street in Russia.

–10:50 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 12500 block of Schmitmeyer Road.

-8:03 p.m.: domestic violence. An alleged domestic violence incident was reported.

FRIDAY

-10:34 p.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported at a property in the 21100 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Center.

-7:39 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Drive in Anna.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:23 a.m. to 12:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-9:40 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-4:17 to 4:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-1:11 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-10:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

