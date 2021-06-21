Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-12:06 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 4000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
SATURDAY
-2:21 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.
Village log
SUNDAY
-6:03 p.m.: assault. An alleged assault was reported in Anna.
-11:15 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Anna.
-1:59 a.m.: investigate complaint. Shooting was reported heard in the 5300 block of Stoker Road in Houston.
-1:29 a.m.: domestic violence. An alleged domestic violence incident was reported.
SATURDAY
-11:27 p.m.: loud party. A loud party/musice was reported in the 100 block of Main Street in Russia.
–10:50 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 12500 block of Schmitmeyer Road.
-8:03 p.m.: domestic violence. An alleged domestic violence incident was reported.
FRIDAY
-10:34 p.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported at a property in the 21100 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Center.
-7:39 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Drive in Anna.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-8:23 a.m. to 12:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
SUNDAY
-9:40 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
SATURDAY
-4:17 to 4:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
FRIDAY
-1:11 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.
-10:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.