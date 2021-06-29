Police log

MONDAY

-7:55 p.m.: drugs. A drug offense was reported in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-5:52 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 1300 block of Tully Drive.

-5:46 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Chad Michael Avey, 30, at large, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

-4:37 p.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported in the 700 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-3:57 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

-3:35 p.m.: drugs. A drug offense was reported at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-1:24 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue.

-12:06 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue.

-11:52 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 700 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-11:52 a.m.: drugs. A drug offense was reported at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-9:32 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

-9:10 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Amherst Drive.

SUNDAY

-11:00 p.m.: counterfeit money. Counterfeit money was reported at Burger King on Michigan Street.

-7:50 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-3:38 p.m.: warrant. James Calbe Parker, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:58 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Coin Laundry on Michigan Street.

-12:00 a.m.: domestic violence. Tiffany Sue Johnson, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

SATURDAY

-9:49 p.m.: driving under the influence. John Lewis McLane, 74, of Windermere, Florida, was arrested on a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

-9:33 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-6:10 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Cinnamon Ridge Lane.

-5:58 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue.

-4:33 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-2:15 p.m.: assault. An assault was reported in the 500 block of Park Street.

-2:03 a.m.: warrant. Dustin W. Boggs, 46, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:09 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

FRIDAY

-11:54 p.m.: assault. An assault was reported in the 400 block of Shie Avenue.

-9:53 p.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-9:35 p.m.: criminal damaging. Jeffrey Scott Wita, Jr., 31, of Port Jefferson, was arrested on charges of criminal damaging or endangering, menacing and criminal trespass.

-3:36 p.m.: warrant. Adrian L. Gregory, 35, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:08 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 800 block of Port Jefferson Road.

-3:08 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-1:48 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1100 block of Colonial Drive.

-10:25 a.m.: criminal damaging. Past damages were reported in the 800 block of Park Street.

-6:10 a.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-1:40 a.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 700 block of Taft Street.

Crashes

Anthony S. Snyder, 32, of Piqua, was cited with a driving within lanes or continuous lines of traffic violation following a two-vehicle crash at 6:42 p.m. June 23.

Snyder was driving southwest on Fair Road near the Interstate 75 southbound exit ramp when he changed lanes. David Brain Stein, 64, of Troy, also driving southwest on Fair Road, was in the lane and swerved to avoid a crash. Stein’s trailer then struck the curb.

Snyder, who said he didn’t realize there was a crash, left the scene. He was later located and cited.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

