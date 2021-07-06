Police log

TUESDAY

-9:24 a.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-8:04 a.m.: criminal damaging. Past damages were reported in the 1000 block of Hazel Nut Lane.

-7:51 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1900 block of Michigan Street.

MONDAY

-8:58 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 700 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-6:11 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported at the Sidney Police Department.

-5:14 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at the Sidney Municipal Pool on Tawawa Drive.

-4:34 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 800 block of West Russell Road.

-4:29 p.m.: criminal damaging. Past damages were reported in the 2600 block of Michigan Street.

-3:52 p.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported at the Sidney Police Department.

SUNDAY

-10:25 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported in the 600 block of North West Avenue.

-8:15 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue.

-6:01 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported at North West Avenue and Beech Street.

-4:30 p.m.: warrant. Kendra Elizabeth Ellis, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:39 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 100 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-12:42 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 511 block of South Wagner Avenue.

-1:03 a.m.: investigate complaint. A shooting complaint was reported in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:59 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 800 block of South Miami Avenue.

-2:07 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of South Miami Avenue.

-1:54 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:54 p.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported in the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-12:11 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Drive.

-3:22 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Isaiah Jacob Fahnestock, 21, of Sidney, was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge.

-1:56 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight was reported in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.

FRIDAY

-10:25 p.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-10:10 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at the Sidney Police Department.

-8:21 p.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported in the 400 block of West Parkwood Street.

-5:28 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue.

-5:25 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2300 block of Collins Avenue.

-4:20 p.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 700 block of West Russell Road.

-11:38 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-8:15 a.m.: criminal damaging. Past damages were reported in Custenborder Park on Riverside Drive.

-12:31 a.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported in the 700 block of Buckeye Avenue.

Crashes

Phillip A. Moon, 48, of Sidney, was cited with overtaking-passing to the right after a two-vehicle crash at 3:48 p.m. June 30.

Moon and another vehicle driven by Thomas R. Seving, 80, of Sidney, were traveling eastbound in the 900 block of Michigan Street. Seving made a right hand turn when Moon attempted to pass to the right of his vehicle.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:52 to 10:37 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-1:26 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

MONDAY

-1:01 a.m. to 9:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

SUNDAY

-8:37 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-4:45 a.m. to 5:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

SATURDAY

-1:16 a.m. to 5:55 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

FRIDAY

-2:36 to 11:53 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-10:15 a.m. to 1:37 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.