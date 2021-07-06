Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:52 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 11600 block of state Route 362, Minster.

MONDAY

-6:31 p.m.: drugs. A drug offense was reported at Circle Drive and Northmore Drive in Sidney.

-5:23 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 2500 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-11:56 p.m.: assault. An assault was reported in the 12000 block of state Route 363, Minster.

-11:11 p.m.: fireworks. Fireworks were reported in the 3300 block of West Mason Road in Sidney.

-10:15 p.m.: investigate complaint. A shooting complaint was investigated in the 1700 block of East Court Street in Sidney.

-10:05 p.m.: drugs. A drug offense was reported in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-9:53 p.m.: fireworks. Fireworks were reported in the 3100 block of West Mason Road in Sidney.

-12:52 p.m.: fireworks. Fireworks were reported in the 18700 block of Herring Road in Sidney.

-3:12 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 9000 block of County Road 25A in Sidney.

-12:29 a.m.: fireworks. Fireworks were reported in the 9000 block of state Route 363, Minster.

SATURDAY

-11:59 p.m.: drunk. An intoxicated person was reported in the 2200 block of River Road in Sidney.

-9:43 p.m.: fireworks. Fireworks were reported in the 19000 block of Pence Road in Sidney.

-9:04 p.m.: fireworks. Fireworks were reported in the 19000 block of Sidney Plattsville Road in Sidney.

-8:15 p.m.: fireworks. Fireworks were reported in the 19000 block of Pence Road in Sidney.

FRIDAY

-11:32 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 12000 block of state Route 362, Minster.

Village log

TUESDAY

-12:29 p.m.: assault. An assault was reported in the 200 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Center.

-6:03 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 18800 block of Montra Road in Jackson Center.

MONDAY

-7:40 p.m.: assault. An assault was reported in the 10400 block of Museum Trail in Lockington.

-11:37 a.m.: open burn. An illegal burn was reported in the 13600 block of Lock Two Road in Botkins.

-1:03 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.

SUNDAY

-10:02 p.m.: fireworks. Fireworks were reported at East Walnut Street and North Linden Street in Anna.

-9:53 p.m.: fireworks. Fireworks were reported in the 17700 block of Montra Road in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:34 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-8:41 a.m. to 7 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-9:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

FRIDAY

-10:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.