Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:10 p.m.: domestic violence. Pamela R. Miller, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

-10:07 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-7:21 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue.

-7:18 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 600 block of East Parkwood Street.

-11:59 a.m.: assault. An assault was reported in the 500 block of Park Street.

-11:18 a.m.: warrant. Jennifer Renae Helmer, 32, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:09 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 400 block of Elm Street.

-12:17 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of Park Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:02 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-2:36 to 8:48 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-12:27 to 9:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-3:07 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.