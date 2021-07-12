Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

–2:26 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 18000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

SUNDAY

-10:27 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 12700 block of Kirkwood Road in Sidney.

-3:07 a.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

SATURDAY

-4:44 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 9300 block of Pasco Montra Road.

Village log

SUNDAY

-5:09 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 14800 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Anna.

-1:08 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at the Country Concert on state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-4:41 a.m.: investigate complaint. A stabbing.cutting was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-4:07 a.m.: assault. An alleged assault was reported at the County Concert.

-1:17 a.m.: fireworks. Police investigated a report of fireworks in the 3500 block of Vera Street in Port Jefferson.

-1:10 to 1:36 a.m.: loud party. Police received two reports of loud party/music at the Country Concert.

-12:02 a.m. to 2:37 p.m.: theft. Three thefts were reported at the Country Concert.

-12:02 to 12:16 a.m.: fight. Two fights were reported at the Country Concert.

SATURDAY

–7:41 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-3:52 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shooting was reported heard in the 5300 block of state Route 66 in Houston. Nothing was located by law enforcement.

-4:14 a.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated at the Country Concert.

-3:04 a.m.: fight. A fight was reported at the Country Concert.

-2:30 a.m.: loud party. A loud party/music was reported at the Country Concert.

-2:22 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported at the Country Concert.

-1:55 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 200 block of West Canal Street in Port Jefferson.

-1:42 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-12:39 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at the Country Concert.

FRIDAY

-10:17 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint of a person with a gun was reported at the Country Concert.

-9:06 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 5000 block of state Route 47 in Fort Loramie.

-5:14 to 7:30 p.m.: assault. Two alleged assaults reported at the County Concert.

-4:02 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at the Sheriff’s Office.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:25 to 7:40 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-11:54 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-1:04 a.m. to 10:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

SATURDAY

-9:56 a.m. to 11:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-12:39 a.m.: vehicle fire. A vehicle fire was reported at mile marker 98 on Interstate 75.

FRIDAY

-10:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

