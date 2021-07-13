Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:54 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Luthman and Hoying Roads.

MONDAY

-6:20 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Riverview Place at Herring Road in Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:37 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Aiken Road.

MONDAY

-10:56 p.m.: burglary in progress. A burglary in progress was reported in the 400 block of Main Street in Botkins.

-5:09 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the unit block of Elm Street in Fort Loramie.

-4:36 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:34 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 100 block of East Lynn Street.

-7:26 a.m. to 1:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-7:04 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 100 block of East Lynn Street.

-8:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

