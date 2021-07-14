Police log

TUESDAY

-11:48 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious person or vehicle was reported at the Alcove Restaurant on North Main Avenue.

-7:32 p.m.: criminal damage. Damages were reported in the 500 block of Jefferson Street.

-6:51 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a request to remove someone from a property in the 800 block of Spruce Avenue.

-6:30 p.m: disturbance. A disturbance was reported at the Post Office on North Ohio Avenue.

-5:51 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious person or vehicle was reported in the 500 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-1:38 p.m.: fraud. A fraud was reported in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-1:31 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a request to remove someone from the Spruce Apartments on Spruce Avenue.

-12:41 p.m.: criminal mischief. A park ranger responded to a mischief report at the Sidney municipal pool at Tawawa Park.

-10:53 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of East Water Street.

-10:18 a.m.: criminal damage. Damages were reported in the 700 block of East Avenue.

-10:17 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a request to remove someone from a property in the 100 block of North Lester Avenue.

-9:30 a.m.: warrant. Gregory L. Burney, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:14 a.m.: criminal damage. Damages were reported in the 700 block of Norwood Avenue.

-12:29 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a request to remove someone from a property in the 200 block of East Water Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:55 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-1:45 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

TUESDAY

-2:20 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire.

-1:33 a.m. to 7:10 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.