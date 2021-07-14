Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:49 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1200 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-12:14 p.m.: vandalism. A vandalism was reported in the 2500 block of Cardo Road in Fort Loramie.

THURSDAY

-3:30 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at 20200 block of Middleton Hume Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:19 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-11:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-3:19 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported in the 7700 block of Stoker Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

