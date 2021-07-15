Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-5:51 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Luthman at Hoying Roads in Sidney.
Village log
THURSDAY
-2:10 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 19000 block of Kentner Road in Botkins.
WEDNESDAY
-11:38 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report shooting was heard in the 200 block of West Main Street in Anna.
-9:36 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A theft was reported in the 13900 block of County Road in 25A in Anna.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-4:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
WEDNESDAY
-3:13 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.