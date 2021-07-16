Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:58 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at a property in the 600 block of Michigan Street in Sidney.

-10:48 a.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 2800 block of state Route 29 in Sidney. Nothing was found.

THURSDAY

-6:44 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 86 on Interstate 75.

Village log

FRIDAY

-1:39 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 100 block of Timber Trail 47 in Anna.

THURSDAY

-3:30 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at in the 500 block of state Route 48 in Russia.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:44 to 6:05 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-6:40 to 10:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

