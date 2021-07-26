Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-2:48 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 400 block of Broad Street in Sidney.

SATURDAY

-6:21 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 88 on Interstate 75.

-12:19 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 13500 block of McCartyville Road.

-12:59 a.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported in the 4200 block of Patterson Halpin Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-1:57 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the unit block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie.

SUNDAY

-11:03 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 5500 block of Wierwille Road in New Knoxville.

–4:21 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Routes 29 and 119 in Anna.

SATURDAY

-2:30 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 300 block of North Lanes Street in Port Jefferson.

-1:25 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shots were reported heard in the 3600 block of state Route 66 in Houston. Nothing was located.

FRIDAY

-5:34 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 100 block of North Pike Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-10:02 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SATURDAY

-1:10 a.m. to 11:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-10:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-9:41 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 11500 block of County Road 25 in Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.