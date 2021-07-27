Police log
MONDAY
-3:25 p.m.: threats. Police responded to a report of threats in the 200 block of Washington Street.
-3:43 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Amherst Country Villas on on Amherst Drive.
-2:35 to 3:14 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to two reports of drugs at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.
-1:05 p.m.: fraud. A fraud was reported at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.
-8:54 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.
Crashes
Dawn M. Varney, 54, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:45 p.m.
Varney was backing out of a parking spot in front of Chase Bank on Poplar Street and struck the vehicle driven by Christopher P. Blumenstock, 37, of Greenville, that was turning left off of Main Avenue onto Poplar Street.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-3:03 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
MONDAY
-5:59 to 11:41 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to three calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.