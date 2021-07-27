Police log

MONDAY

-3:25 p.m.: threats. Police responded to a report of threats in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-3:43 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Amherst Country Villas on on Amherst Drive.

-2:35 to 3:14 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to two reports of drugs at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-1:05 p.m.: fraud. A fraud was reported at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-8:54 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

Crashes

Dawn M. Varney, 54, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

Varney was backing out of a parking spot in front of Chase Bank on Poplar Street and struck the vehicle driven by Christopher P. Blumenstock, 37, of Greenville, that was turning left off of Main Avenue onto Poplar Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:03 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-5:59 to 11:41 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to three calls.

Firefighters pick up their equipment after battling a fire Tuesday afternoon at 1755 Riverside Drive, Sidney. The Sidney, Anna and Van Buren Township Fire Departments responded to the fire along with medics from the Sidney Fire Department, the Sidney Police Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

