Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-9:00 a.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 800 block of Fair Road in Sidney.

-7:56 a.m.: livestock on roadway. Livestock were reported to be on the roadway at Fair Road and Campbell Road.

THURSDAY

-4:43 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 4300 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Sidney.

-4:19 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported at state Route 219 and Interstate 75.

Village log

THURSDAY

-3:56 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of West South Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:27 to a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

