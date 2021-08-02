Police log

MONDAY

-4:32 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 700 block of Ronan Street.

SUNDAY

-8:55 p.m.: warrant. April Michele Quillen, 38, of Ludlow Falls, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:09 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Holy Angels Catholic Church on South Ohio Avenue.

-2:55 p.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported in the 600 block of North Wagner Avenue.

-2:45 p.m.: warrant. Darrick Tyson Roesser, 43, of Celina, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:49 a.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported at Moonflower’s second address on North Main Avenue.

-8:09 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-12:57 a.m.: investigate complaint. Police investigated a report shots were heard in the area of Kossuth Street at North Miami Avenue.

-12:35 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at a property in the 400 block of North Walnut Avenue.

SATURDAY

-8:39 p.m.: warrant. Jamie Wilburn, 28, of St. Paris, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:46 p.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported in the 1400 block of Garfield Avenue.

-4:37 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at a property in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

-4:30 a.m.: criminal damaging. John M. Hasselbeck, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal damaging and obstructing official business charges.

-4:10 a.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of New Street.

-12:26 a.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of West Bennett Street.

FRIDAY

-11:45 p.m.: resisting arrest. Devon Michael Wita, 20, at large, was arrested on aggravated menacing and resisting arrest charges.

-11:45 a.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported at Twisted Discounts on Fourth Avenue.

-2:10 p.m.: warrant. Darrin Andrew Opphile, 48, of Botkins, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:25 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Julia Lamb Park on East North Street.

-11:43 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue.

-10:32 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Lowe’s on Michigan Street.

-6:38 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Northwood Village Apartments on Collins Avenue.

-6:30 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a trespassing report at a property in the 100 block of North Walnut Avenue.

Crashes

Theresa G. Weiler, 56, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:30 a.m.

Weiler was backing out of a driveway in the 2600 block of Terryhawk Drive when she hit a parked vehicle on the east side of the roadway that was owned by Christina D. Castle, of Sidney.

• Stacy L. Mariano, 41, of Sidney, cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:07 p.m.

Mariano was hauling a trailer and was traveling westbound out of an alley attempting to north onto East Avenue when her trailer struck a parked vehicle on the east side of the road in front of 621 East Ave., that is owned by Pauline Pleasant, of Sidney.

• Javon Mekye Purk, 22, of Sidney, was cited with a U-turn restriction violation after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:08 p.m.

Purk was traveling southbound on Brooklyn Avenue approaching Monroe Street when he attempted a U-turn to go westbound on Monroe and hit the southbound vehicle on Brooklyn Avenue, driven by Austin Reed Shevlin, 23, of Tipp City, that was behind him.

• Robert Cisco, 35, of Sidney was cited with driving under the influence after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:42 p.m.

Cisco went off the road in the 2300 block of state Route 47 and hit a pole, then re-entered the roadway and went off the road again before hitting a tree. He then re-entered the roadway, drove through an empty field and then entered the roadway again, and at Auto Lube of Sidney on Michigan Street exited the roadway. He then stopped in the lot behind Auto Lube.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

