Police log

THURSDAY

-9:14 p.m.: theft. Abdoulaye Kane, 33, at large, was arrested on theft without consent charges.

-6:26 p.m.: warrant. James Bradly Lafoe, 22, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-11:48 a.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

-5:21 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at Kroger fuel on Michigan Street.

-4:07 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Subway on Michigan Street.

-1:26 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Safe and Secure Storage on Fourth Avenue.

-6:58 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-12:19 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Sidney CARSTAR on South Stolle Avenue.

Crashes

• Nathaniel D. Juarez, 18, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:05 p.m.

Juarez was attempting to exit the Speedway parking lot on St. Marys Avenue when he failed to yield the right of way and hit the passenger’s side of the southbound vehicle that was driven by Joshua L. Koons, 34, of Sidney.

• Stephen A. Kershner, 72, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:31 p.m.

Kershner was exiting the McDonald’s parking lot on Michigan Street when he failed to yield the right of way and hit the eastbound vehicle that was driven by Cordell W. Griffith, 34, of Cairo.

• Fredrick K. Meyer, 74, of Minster, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m.

Meyer was traveling northbound on North Kuther Road and when he attempted to do a U-turn onto Wisconsin Street he failed to stop or yield and hit the right front of the northbound vehicle that was driven by Victoria Schulze, 20, of Versailles.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:07 a.m. to 6:44 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.